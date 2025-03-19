Scientific management of waste is lucrative

Bengaluru, a global city housing 1.40 crore people, is wrestling with waste. It generates 6,000 tonnes of waste daily, but has just one active landfill and seven processing plants, most of which are not functioning because of technical issues and protests from local residents about their foul smell and health impacts. The only active landfill at Mitaganahalli, 40 km from the city, is also facing problems with nearby villagers demanding its closure due to malodour and waste leachate mixing with the groundwater and adulterating borewells, severely impacting health. This landfill was opened in 2012 after the earlier two at Mavallipura and Manduru had to be closed because of similar protests.

The city’s solid waste management problem was highlighted last week by Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in charge of Bengaluru’s development, while replying to a question in the legislative council on delays in waste disposal. He said, “Solid waste management has become a mafia” and blamed “some MLAs” for blackmailing the government, and referred to the issue as a “big problem”. Coming from a senior minister, this is shocking. The National Green Tribunal mandated that all states and Union territories strictly adhere to Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. It directed the Central Pollution Control Board to ensure compliance with the rules on waste segregation and treatment through the state pollution control boards.