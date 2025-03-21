Punish or not, protect child's mental health

The Kerala High Court recently ruled that a criminal case would not stand against a teacher for beating a student if the intent was to guide pupils towards academic improvement. It held that the mere presence of a cane with teachers could deter students from indulging in wrongful acts. It also observed that if teachers were penalised for taking measures to maintain order, it would jeopardise the institution’s discipline. The court contended that a teacher would have no malafide intention while beating a student other than of alerting her to the necessity of studying well and securing high marks. The court issued the order in response to a petition filed by an English teacher who was accused of beating a 13-year-old girl after she failed to secure fair marks in a test. The court, however, also stated that if a teacher exceeded authority and caused serious injuries, then the penal provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act would apply.

The court order has generated a lot of discussion on the pros and cons of corporal punishment. Those who agreed with the court opined that such punishment was necessary to ensure that children grew up to be disciplined and responsible individuals. An equally large section has vehemently opposed the verdict. They argued that being young does not make children less of a human being than a grown-up and that corporal punishment violated a child’s dignity.