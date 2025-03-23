Address concerns of delimitation, ensure transparency, fairness

The meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted in Chennai presented the first structured opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise and raised some relevant questions. Formed to fight the perceived unfairness of the whole exercise, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising leaders from different states and parties, including four chief ministers, demanded a freeze on parliamentary seats for another 25 years. They argued that the exercise, if conducted now, would punish the states that had effectively implemented population control measures. They were concerned that delimitation could lead to the centralisation of power and undermine India’s federal character. The leaders wanted the freeze on population-based delimitation to continue as the goal of national population stabilisation was yet to be achieved.

The argument is not without merit. Delimitation would increase parliamentary seats. However, it is expected to reduce the proportional representation of southern states in Parliament as some northern states, with a less-than-impressive performance on the population front, may benefit more from the exercise. There is a feeling that developed states, including all the southern states, are being punished for their achievements as their share in the central tax pool has shrunk under the Centre’s devolution strategy of extending a financial helping hand to less-developed states. Southern states fear delimitation would lead to a situation where their rightful share of funds and political voice to demand them simultaneously diminish.