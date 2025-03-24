Not wise to link market moves with economic revival

However, these temporary bullish sentiments in the equity markets should not be taken as signs of a full-fledged economic revival. The country continues to labour under some severe economic pains, and the latest upward trend in stocks is not a reflection of that reality. Besides, the external risks—especially the threat of reciprocal tariff from the Trump administration—are far from over, even if intense behind-doors discussions between the two countries are on to avert their imposition. The sustainability of the current rally would also depend on the fourth quarter results of companies. GDP growth estimates, at 6.3-6.5 percent over the next two years, show that the economy may continue to face some fundamental problems such as moderating consumption and slow pick-up in private investment. An ICRA study showed that the share of private capital expenditure in India’s gross fixed capital formation declined to a decadal low of 33 percent in 2023-24. The current financial year has not seen much improvement either. Consumption growth remains muted and limited to the top 10 percent of the population. The latest run in the equity markets should not, therefore, dazzle anyone into believing things have really turned around.