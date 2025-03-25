Hasty demolitions widen gulf between judiciary and executive

The judiciary and the executive appear to be on the brink of a widening schism on this issue. Some claim the ‘punishments’ are the outcome of the state machinery and non-state political actors appearing to independently zero in on the same course of action. These actions can be interpreted as the result of the executive appropriating the adjudicatory role of the judiciary, contravening the principle of separation of powers. That attacks the democratic core that the state cannot silence citizens’ free speech by threatening demolitions. Civil society advocates interpret these instances as exercises to penalise targeted groups challenging political messaging. The judiciary must look beyond the mere illegality of such demolitions and examine the political narrative that provokes extra-judicial action. It is the ruling party that is found to be taking the law into its own hands, leaving citizens vulnerable. The political objective seems to be to target ideological adversaries, not merely punish violators of municipal rules.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already questioned in a demolition case if it was undertaken “under the guise of law and order problem and an exercise of ethnic cleansing is being conducted by the state”. The judiciary is aware that, in Justice B R Gavai’s words, the inability to uphold the rule of law can “erode public confidence in the justice system”.