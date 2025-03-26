Karnataka quota debates stirs old pot with new stick

A new legislation granting 4 percent reservation to other backward classes (OBCs) under Category 2B, seen as favouring the Muslim community in awarding government contracts, has kicked up a storm in Karnataka. Labelling it “unconstitutional”, the BJP has called for scrapping the quota in the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Bill, which is for awarding contracts to OBCs for civil works up to ₹2 crore and for procuring goods and services worth up to ₹1 crore. The Congress government claims the quota will help tackle unemployment among all OBCs, not Muslims alone. At present, the reservation matrix in civil works contracts is 24 percent for scheduled castes and tribes, 15 percent for OBC Category 2A and 4 percent for Category 1.

The BJP has called the move “contract jihad” and the issue has reached parliament. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, caught up in a slanging match over changing the Constitution, has said he would consider legal action against the BJP for distorting his statement on quota for Muslims. While the BJP appears selective when it comes to the quota-merit debate, its ally Janata Dal (Secular) has opted to tread a more moderate path, advocating equal opportunity for the socially and economically backward.