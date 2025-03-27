Call out colour bias at all levels

That even the most powerful bureaucrat in the state had to face discrimination because of her skin tone and gender tells a lot about the deep-rooted conditioning that most of us have subconsciously imbibed. Sarada’s decision to call out the discrimination is indeed encouraging and should trigger discussions about the various hierarchies woven into our lives, including on beauty standards and job opportunities.

Colourism is a global problem that has an acute manifestation in India. The bias is deeply imprinted across ethnicities and embedded with childhood experiences. In a 2010 study in the US, children of all races pointed to fair-skinned cartoon characters when asked to identify those they considered “pretty” or “smart”, and attributed negative characteristics to those with darker skin tones. Educating young minds to be aware of the ill consequences of discrimination based on colour is the first step towards eliminating colourism. It is also important to normalise talking to young minds about different skin tones and be careful to not suggest that one shade is better than another. In the professional field, companies can play a role in identifying and addressing discrimination based on colour through awareness campaigns and engaged discussions. Institutions and individuals must come together to address systemic racism. Conscious action starting at a young age will take us some way along this winding road to redemption.