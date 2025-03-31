Hold government to account, but do not disrupt work of assembly

The Congress has hogged the headlines for the better part of the Odisha assembly’s budget session’s second half. From persistent agitation on the floor of the House to the Vidhan Sabha gherao, the grand old party under Bhakta Charan Das, its new state chief, has presented a rare united face. On the night of March 25, the day Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 of its members for unruly behaviour, almost all senior leaders of Congress showed up at the assembly gate to register their protest. Two days later, when the party workers fought a pitched battle with the police during the Sabha gherao, a new energy was apparent.

With 14 members in the 147-seat state legislature, the national party is a distant third behind the Biju Janata Dal, the main opposition party with 51 legislators. Yet, the Congress seems to be sensing an opportunity to steal a march over the regional outfit. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, still recovering from its poll debacle last year, has slipped into a protracted state of inertia. Such is its internal dynamics that the party looks spiritless to even play the role of the main opposition despite its strong numbers in the assembly.