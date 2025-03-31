Hold government to account, but do not disrupt work of assembly

The Congress has hogged the headlines for the better part of the Odisha assembly’s budget session’s second half. From persistent agitation on the floor of the House to the Vidhan Sabha gherao, the grand old party under Bhakta Charan Das, its new state chief, has presented a rare united face. On the night of March 25, the day Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 of its members for unruly behaviour, almost all senior leaders of Congress showed up at the assembly gate to register their protest. Two days later, when the party workers fought a pitched battle with the police during the Sabha gherao, a new energy was apparent.
With 14 members in the 147-seat state legislature, the national party is a distant third behind the Biju Janata Dal, the main opposition party with 51 legislators. Yet, the Congress seems to be sensing an opportunity to steal a march over the regional outfit. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, still recovering from its poll debacle last year, has slipped into a protracted state of inertia. Such is its internal dynamics that the party looks spiritless to even play the role of the main opposition despite its strong numbers in the assembly.
All said, the role of the opposition in a democratic set-up is crucial for holding the government of the day accountable. In Odisha, the BJP is close to completing its first year and the opposition parties must use the legislative process and time well to ensure the new administration remains transparent, efficient and delivers the public goods. The speaker said the second phase of the budget session saw 12 business days, during which 39 hours were lost to disruptions, and just eight questions could be discussed during the question hour. The Congress must not just use the void created by BJD only to shore up its fortunes. Serving party interests must come second to working for the people who elect their representatives with the great hope of improving their lives. The assembly is the very place where the issues of public interest can be raised and the government forced into action. Continuous disruption and stalling the House for almost the whole session is not the way; having a constructive approach while playing a forceful opposition is the right path.