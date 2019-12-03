Home Opinions Mindspace

When I was tricked by Mr Dostoevsky

Each of us had our own tastes in reading. I was fond of thrillers and mysteries, especially Perry Mason and Agatha Christie whodunits.

Published: 03rd December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Ishwar Pati
Express News Service

What is a long train journey without books for company? Like migratory birds flying south in winter, I belonged to the flock of students who make their annual passage from boarding schools to their homes during vacation time. Only, flying was never an option for us in those days before the advent of discounted air fares. We had to slog it out on trains for an entire day, or even more. But we turned the ordeal into an opportunity for reading books. Perched on an upper berth, we would remain immersed in our fictional world as the miles sped by.

Each of us had our own tastes in reading. I was fond of thrillers and mysteries, especially Perry Mason and Agatha Christie whodunits. Whenever I solved a case with my intuition before the author had reached its denouement, I would be tickled to the bone. I didn’t have to carry any books because the Indian Railways had a chain of A.H. Wheeler & Co. outlets dotted all over the country. Wheeler also had a remarkable buy-back policy, whereby I didn’t have to add the books I bought to my luggage. I could surrender a book after reading it at half its price. Through fierce bargaining, Indian-style, I often managed to net almost two-thirds of the value. No sooner did I finish a title than I would rush to the next Wheeler’s stall and ‘trade’ it in for another book for the next leg of my journey. I finished two or even three mysteries on one trip. Murders, I observed, are lighter on one’s grey cells than heavy mental stuff!

Once I couldn’t find any book by a familiar author at the bookstall and grabbed something even as the train started rolling. The title suggested a mystery novel. But what a red herring it was! A few pages into Crime and Punishment by one Dostoevsky and I had that herring sticking in my gullet. Though it was sheer punishment to plough through its dark world, I had no alternative but to carry on reading it till the next Wheeler came into view.

I don’t know when exactly it happened. But I soon found myself deep in the tunnels of the novel, trying to unearth not a mystery but the fascinating characters of the murderer and his two victims. Many a Wheeler stall came and went, but I continued reading Crime and Punishment as if there was no tomorrow. That book never went back to Wheeler under buy-back. It remains in my small library, to be read again and again into my sunset years.

Ishwar Pati
Email: ishwarpati@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp