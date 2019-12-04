Home Opinions Mindspace

Tennis tales from a small Kerala town

We were all tennis fanatics in our family. My father was a good tennis player and had often claimed that he was one of the best in Kerala.

Published: 04th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Thomas Matthew
Express News Service

We were all tennis fanatics in our family. My father was a good tennis player and had often claimed that he was one of the best in Kerala. During the 1930s, there was a tennis court in our little town Muvattupuzha. Most of its members were advocates and doctors. Many could not afford to play the so-called royal game as the rackets and balls were very expensive.

The Union Tennis Club Muvattupuzha had exactly 10 members and my father was one. They had two ball boys and a man to maintain the court. The small town had a lot of tennis enthusiasts even during that period who gave the club good encouragement. But soon the officers were transferred and only the advocates were left to look after the tennis court. They also lost interest in course of time and the once-glorious tennis court fell into ruin.

Nevertheless, the enthusiasm shown by our elders kept interest in tennis alive. We grew up with tournaments such as Wimbledon and the US Open. We were thrilled to read about Ramanathan Krishnan’s upset victory in Wimbledon’s first round in 1956 against former champion Jaroslov Drobny. We followed Krishnan, who went on to reach the Wimbledon semifinals twice in the sixties. Then came the era of Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan. I have personally met players like Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Zeeshan Ali.

I usually watch the Dubai Open along with my son every year. I was watching the US Open with my son recently and I fully enjoyed the power tennis displayed by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and others. I feel India can still produce world beaters like Ramanathan Krishnan and Amritraj with a little bit of more devotion and promotion from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp