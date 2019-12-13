Saluting the people who changed me

Rupa Kumari By

I saw a little girl, probably 10 or 11 years of age, hopping up and down the stairs. She stopped, took a breath and continued again. I was in utter surprise, shock rather, thinking how it was even possible to keep doing this the entire day for even the littlest of things. Somewhere I was choking overwhelmed with emotions. I offered her my help and she, with a sweet smile, refused and went ahead. She had just one leg.

A month ago, I had an opportunity to volunteer at Anjali 2019, an event that has been celebrating persons with disability for 18 years now. A friend of mine asked me how my experience was and all I could say was nice, maza aaya, but deep down, I knew it was more than that, something too deep to make someone understand. Amongst many things, the event was a learning experience and I am only grateful that I attended it.

The objective of the event was inclusion of persons with disability in conversations, because there doesn’t exist anything like normal or abnormal. My friend, a fellow volunteer, and I realised that we complain about issues that don’t even require stressing about. These people are so much above us, in every aspect. Their determination to live, willpower, perseverance, everything stands tall. Their brevity is no match. Not to forget, their smiles and happiness are genuine and not bound by any condition.

The overall experience was beautiful. I got to know new people and their stories, some with whom I will be in contact with for a long time, and that smile is contagious. Everyone at Camp Anjali taught me that whatever be it, your work will speak for you, and there is no harm in being yourself because people will judge you anyway. It is okay to be the child that you have always been and wanted to be. This experience was happiness wrapped up in the form of work.

Life is beautiful; we just need to put on the right spectacles to look at it and comfortable pyjamas to enjoy it, no matter what the circumstance is. To end, a big salute to the courage of the people who inspired and changed our perception about persons with disability. No pity any-more, only respect and equal treatment. I hope everyone does the same.

