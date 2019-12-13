Home Opinions Mindspace

Saluting the people who changed me

I saw a little girl, probably 10 or 11 years of age, hopping up and down the stairs.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Rupa Kumari
Express News Service

I saw a little girl, probably 10 or 11 years of age, hopping up and down the stairs. She stopped, took a breath and continued again. I was in utter surprise, shock rather, thinking how it was even possible to keep doing this the entire day for even the littlest of things. Somewhere I was choking overwhelmed with emotions. I offered her my help and she, with a sweet smile, refused and went ahead. She had just one leg.

A month ago, I had an opportunity to volunteer at Anjali 2019, an event that has been celebrating persons with disability for 18 years now. A friend of mine asked me how my experience was and all I could say was nice, maza aaya, but deep down, I knew it was more than that, something too deep to make someone understand. Amongst many things, the event was a learning experience and I am only grateful that I attended it.

The objective of the event was inclusion of persons with disability in conversations, because there doesn’t exist anything like normal or abnormal. My friend, a fellow volunteer, and I realised that we complain about issues that don’t even require stressing about. These people are so much above us, in every aspect. Their determination to live, willpower, perseverance, everything stands tall. Their brevity is no match. Not to forget, their smiles and happiness are genuine and not bound by any condition.

The overall experience was beautiful. I got to know new people and their stories, some with whom I will be in contact with for a long time, and that smile is contagious. Everyone at Camp Anjali taught me that whatever be it, your work will speak for you, and there is no harm in being yourself because people will judge you anyway. It is okay to be the child that you have always been and wanted to be. This experience was happiness wrapped up in the form of work.

Life is beautiful; we just need to put on the right spectacles to look at it and comfortable pyjamas to enjoy it, no matter what the circumstance is. To end, a big salute to the courage of the people who inspired and changed our perception about persons with disability. No pity any-more, only respect and equal treatment. I hope everyone does the same.

Rupa Kumari
Email: rupaprasad2703@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp