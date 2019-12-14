The ten hands that will take care of her

G Philomina By

Express News Service

In my childhood days in Tamil Nadu, we had a neighbour by the name of Saroja. She was a widow who lived alone. Her face was always sad. After a few days, my mother became friendly with her. Her husband died three years ago, and her adopted son Raja was studying in Delhi. Whenever she got a call from Raja she would cry and mother consoled her.

Later, she shared everything with mum. After her marriage with Sundar, they wanted a child. But due to a medical problem they could not have one. While Saroja got upset, Sundar consoled her by saying they could opt for adoption. For the adoption ceremony, Saroja’s brother spoke about the pathu kai thathu (‘ten hand’ adoption). It is similar to a marriage function—the giver and receiver sit opposite each other on a stage (five members, 10 hands) and receive the child with prayers. That excited Saroja and she eagerly awaited the adoption.

Sundar was willing to adopt a child from his cousin Lakshmi, who had four children. The last child, Ram, was less than a year old. But Saroja did not want Ram: As Lakshmi was a widow, they would not be able to do the pathu kai thathu. Then, through the suggestion of Saroja’s brother, they took a boy called Raja from his wife’s family and the grand ceremony was held.

They brought Raja up very affectionately. But his original parents also made frequent visits. So Raja became aware of them. When Raja grew up, he told his parents, “Why did you adopt me? Only the name is Raja, but I have got nothing.” At the age of 18, Raja wanted a car. Though sickly, Sundar arranged for that shortly before he died. Raja had an aversion on his face when he was doing the last rites of Sundar.

Through all this, Lakshmi was friendly with Saroja. She would visit along with Ram. He was a bright student, got good scholarships and completed his degree. When Sundar was alive, while listening to Ram’s achievements, he used to look at Saroja and she realised her mistake.

Once while mother was at Saroja’s home, the latter got a call from Raja. He began making demands once again. Saroja started to cry uncontrollably. This time Ram came and told mother, “Please tell my aunty not to worry about the future. Let Raja take everything. We are four siblings and our mother—a total of ten hands (pathu kai) who will take care of her.” Mother then told Saroja, “God has never left you.”