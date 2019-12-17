Home Opinions Mindspace

A web of words that leaves you spellbound

It isn’t easy to give expression to your thoughts. But when you do, it gives you immense joy.

Published: 17th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

By VIVEK C HEGDE
Express News Service

It isn’t easy to give expression to your thoughts. But when you do, it gives you immense joy. Reining in your racing mind to give proper shape to the thought flow is as challenging as a game of chess. Chess is a mind game. So is writing. Both involve deep analysis, sound reasoning and logical sequences. Analysing and visualising the atmosphere, events, situations and experiences, and crafting them together to create a world of words is the essence of writing.

How do writers manage to write voluminous novels? How long do they take to pen such big works? Which is more difficult: Writing a novel or penning a column for a newspaper or magazine? While a novel has no restrictions on the number of words, a column does. Confining your writing to the word count is a serious challenge as you are faced with the twin issues: not missing out on important details and not crossing the word limit as space is at a premium.

This is where your skill as a writer is put to severe test. Economy and choice of words are of essence. Also, you will notice how skilfully freelancers and columnists try to delight you with their articles, saying everything they want to say and yet not crossing the writer’s line of control! If it is a 100-metre dash for columnists, it is a marathon for novelists. Some authors use long, loopy sentences, sometimes running to almost half the page. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is a classic example where she casts such a mesmerising web of words that will leave you spellbound.

A daunting task for an infant reader because by the time he reaches the end of the long paragraph, he will be compelled to re-read the beginning and connect the dots in between to finally get a sense of the author’s mind. For a writer, playing with words is indeed sheer joy. A successful writer is able to select those that will best express his thoughts and hold the reader’s attention, making him visualise and feel the scenes, in exactly the same way as a television.

Such is the power of writing, which helps us traverse all emotions that occur in our life. Readers are of different mindsets. Some enjoy the choice of words. Some look at the content. Capturing the reader’s attention is the acid test for a writer. “Give me a piece, I will turn it into a masterpiece” is a writer’s gambit, a la the Queen’s Gambit in chess. Accepted? Or declined?

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp