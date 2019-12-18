My decision to drop out of engineering

Aneesha Mathew P By

Express News Service

As a 17-year-old, I was unaware of the hardships that I would have to face by choosing engineering as a career. Without really addressing my inner voice that kept on articulating its inclination towards arts and its dislike of engineering, in an act of self-deception, I went ahead with a choice that would bring our family prosperity and salvation from the tiring middle class status.

Well, the result was expected (or maybe not). I was struggling to settle the discordant voices within myself over choosing the course. It almost seemed impossible to stand up for myself At some point, I gave up. I started blaming myself and ‘fate’. While others were thinking about ways to pass exams, I was thinking about finding ways to drop the course. After innumerable failed attempts to escape from this prison, during my third semester, I somehow took charge and came back home.

After eight-long months of idleness and nothingness, amidst a society and family that kept blaming me for the misfortune that hit our family, I joined the forbidden arts stream. It took some time for me to convince myself that I was not to blame for not conforming to the shackles of baseless rules. Rather I succumbed to societal consensus. Now that I have developed a love for arts, I have rediscovered self-love.

I acknowledge that life is not just about doing things we love, but is also a journey of loving or at least coping with things we dislike. But placing unwanted pressure on children has been a trend among parents and this is fuelled by society. Many in our generation shy away from the glorious venture of making mistakes and learning from them, but stay in a pothole of unrealistic expectations. It is no wonder that we find it difficult to cope with the adversities of life in the long run.