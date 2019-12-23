Home Opinions Mindspace

Christmas magic in the British Isles

Dad trudged off alone to get help and returned after ages with a well wrapped-up woman and a man with a tool box.

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

By USHA JESUDASAN
Express News Service

It was December 1966. I was 12 years old. I had been living in England for six months with my parents and brothers, and was looking forward to a ‘white snowy Christmas’. Every morning I would draw my curtains open hoping to see a blanket of snow. But instead, a gloomy grey and wet morning would greet me.

On Christmas Eve, after dinner, Dad said, “Get your coats and hats on and come with me.” We left the warmth of our dining room. “Close your eyes and hold hands,” he said. “Now open your eyes.”

We stood in awe at what we saw. Little swirling white snowflakes against a black sky. Next morning we woke up to piles and piles of snow everywhere. We were supposed to meet up with another Indian family several miles away from our home. Halfway there, our car got stuck in the snow. Dad and mum tried to dig and push, but nothing worked. We were also very cold by then. It was Christmas day and we were stuck in the snow.

Dad trudged off alone to get help and returned after ages with a well wrapped-up woman and a man with a tool box. He checked the car and said, “Sorry mate, looks like you’re stuck, can’t help you.” The woman looked at us with great concern. She turned to her husband and said, “Let’s take them to The Rose. They can warm up there.” The Rose was a pub that they managed. “We are already full,” he said, “Can’t take in anyone else.” Was it really full or was it because we were an immigrant family who would be out of place in their beautiful restaurant?

Mrs Burr, his wife, took my brothers by the hand and began walking towards The Rose. As we neared, she said, “There really is no room at the front, but I will take you through the back to my kitchen. There is a nice warm fire there.” Within moments, she brought us cheese sandwiches and bowls of hot tomato soup.
I remember the story from the Bible when another innkeeper said, “There’s no room at the inn,” to a man accompanying his pregnant wife, but the innkeeper’s wife took them aside and made them comfortable in a manger, warm with straw.The magic of Christmas shines bright whenever we find kindness and compassion in our hearts, and reach out to those who need it.

Email: ushajesudasan@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp