Christmas magic in the British Isles

It was December 1966. I was 12 years old. I had been living in England for six months with my parents and brothers, and was looking forward to a ‘white snowy Christmas’. Every morning I would draw my curtains open hoping to see a blanket of snow. But instead, a gloomy grey and wet morning would greet me.

On Christmas Eve, after dinner, Dad said, “Get your coats and hats on and come with me.” We left the warmth of our dining room. “Close your eyes and hold hands,” he said. “Now open your eyes.”

We stood in awe at what we saw. Little swirling white snowflakes against a black sky. Next morning we woke up to piles and piles of snow everywhere. We were supposed to meet up with another Indian family several miles away from our home. Halfway there, our car got stuck in the snow. Dad and mum tried to dig and push, but nothing worked. We were also very cold by then. It was Christmas day and we were stuck in the snow.

Dad trudged off alone to get help and returned after ages with a well wrapped-up woman and a man with a tool box. He checked the car and said, “Sorry mate, looks like you’re stuck, can’t help you.” The woman looked at us with great concern. She turned to her husband and said, “Let’s take them to The Rose. They can warm up there.” The Rose was a pub that they managed. “We are already full,” he said, “Can’t take in anyone else.” Was it really full or was it because we were an immigrant family who would be out of place in their beautiful restaurant?

Mrs Burr, his wife, took my brothers by the hand and began walking towards The Rose. As we neared, she said, “There really is no room at the front, but I will take you through the back to my kitchen. There is a nice warm fire there.” Within moments, she brought us cheese sandwiches and bowls of hot tomato soup.

I remember the story from the Bible when another innkeeper said, “There’s no room at the inn,” to a man accompanying his pregnant wife, but the innkeeper’s wife took them aside and made them comfortable in a manger, warm with straw.The magic of Christmas shines bright whenever we find kindness and compassion in our hearts, and reach out to those who need it.

