Another chance for all of us to get it right

Sudha Devi Nayak By

Express News Service

There is something magical about this time of the year. We are on the threshold of a new year, set to ring out the old and ring in the new. The past year had its joys and sorrows, its pains and ecstasies. Some grieved over the loss of a loved one while others celebrated the arrival of a much-awaited loved one. Some would be overjoyed at the receipt of a much coveted promotion, others would be disappointed by the failure that they faced in their ventures. And the world at large has experienced untold tragedies as well as significant development.

The new year spells hope and aspiration for those long-cherished goals and ambitions. Distant horizons seem closer. Above all there are those resolutions that would set us on a new path. But resolutions made in the flush of the new year in an inebriated moment may fall by the wayside, all but forgotten by the time the year comes to a close. Our resolutions should not be hard and fast but achievable milestones given the vagaries of circumstances and tumultuous times that cannot be accounted for.

Resolutions, if they need to be successful, should have something to do with the inner self. It should be a resolve to strengthen one’s mind, to control anger and ill-feeling, to be mindful of hurting the feelings of those we are among, to drop those long-nursed grudges, to make that extra effort, to fight loneliness and be more with others.

While these cannot be achieved in a year and would require time and concerted effort, a small beginning could be made that would make a difference to our lives and the lives of others. With such resolutions the workplace would be a happier place, more smiles than frowns, and in the long run, productivity levels could jump. Home could be a wonderful place where there would be space to express oneself without fear, where parents and children understand one another better.

In the age of explosive consumerism, where all of us want more and more, the new year is a time to think of others, to wipe their tears, to assuage embittered feelings and to accept our blessings with grace.

Even in measurable terms, let us travel in the new year to see a particular place, read that book we have been meaning to read for a long while, and make that call to an old friend or estranged relative. So in the words of Oprah Winfrey, “Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.”

Sudha Devi Nayak

Email: sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com