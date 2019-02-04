A secret unveiled by the Palakkad wind

Sukumaran C V By

From mid-January, strong winds lash Kerala’s Palakkad district. The wind is called Palakkadan kaattu and the season is called kaattukaalam. The wind is so strong that it will shake even the roots of trees. And the season generally starts suddenly in a day at the end of January (middle of the Malayalam month Makaram).

This year the wind showed me a secret that dented my pride of being a keen observer of birds and their activities. The very day the winds started, they brought down a neatly crafted little nest from the many trees that are assiduously protected by me in front of my home. When I inspected the nest, I realised it was an abandoned one. It meant that the birds knew exactly about the ferocious wind and before it started, the eggs hatched and the chicks flew away.

But what surprised me was how the bird could build the nest, lay eggs, incubate them and bring up the chicks without me observing the activities. I failed to notice even the existence of such a nest on the tree in front of my home! But the ability of the bird to fool my observing powers didn’t disappoint me, because I was happy to learn about their survival techniques.

The nest brought down by the winds reminded me of a live nest brought down accidentally sometime ago. Near my former home near a temple pond, there is an unused well covered by a grill. Creepers climb all over the grill. A sunbird built a nest that was dangling from the dry fibre of a creeper. When I saw the nest, I was doubtful whether the fibre would hold the nest till the eggs hatched and the nestlings could fly away. But as I have absolute belief in their wisdom, I stopped bothering. But one day when I checked the well to observe the nest, I could not find it. It might have fallen into the well. If the eggs had hatched, the fledglings would have drowned to death. The thought troubled my mind for many days.

Birds are the most beautiful children of Mother Earth and they help us get a glimpse of heaven on earth. That is why Keats tells the nightingale in his Ode to a Nightingale, that he will fly to the world of the bird that has “never known the weariness, the fever, and the fret” of the human world, “where but to think is to be full of sorrow and leaden-eyed despairs”.

