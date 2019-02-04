Home Opinions Mindspace

A secret unveiled by the Palakkad wind

From mid-January, strong winds lash Kerala’s Palakkad district. The wind is called Palakkadan kaattu and the season is called kaattukaalam.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukumaran C V
Express News Service

From mid-January, strong winds lash Kerala’s Palakkad district. The wind is called Palakkadan kaattu and the season is called kaattukaalam. The wind is so strong that it will shake even the roots of trees. And the season generally starts suddenly in a day at the end of January (middle of the Malayalam month Makaram). 

This year the wind showed me a secret that dented my pride of being a keen observer of birds and their activities. The very day the winds started, they brought down a neatly crafted little nest from the many trees that are assiduously protected by me in front of my home. When I inspected the nest, I realised it was an abandoned one. It meant that the birds knew exactly about the ferocious wind and before it started, the eggs hatched and the chicks flew away. 

But what surprised me was how the bird could build the nest, lay eggs, incubate them and bring up the chicks without me observing the activities. I failed to notice even the existence of such a nest on the tree in front of my home! But the ability of the bird to fool my observing powers didn’t disappoint me, because I was happy to learn about their survival techniques.  

The nest brought down by the winds reminded me of a live nest brought down accidentally sometime ago. Near my former home near a temple pond, there is an unused well covered by a grill. Creepers climb all over the grill. A sunbird built a nest that was dangling from the dry fibre of a creeper. When I saw the nest, I was doubtful whether the fibre would hold the nest till the eggs hatched and the nestlings could fly away. But as I have absolute belief in their wisdom, I stopped bothering. But one day when I checked the well to observe the nest, I could not find it. It might have fallen into the well. If the eggs had hatched, the fledglings would have drowned to death. The thought troubled my mind for many days.

Birds are the most beautiful children of Mother Earth and they help us get a glimpse of heaven on earth. That is why Keats tells the nightingale in his Ode to a Nightingale, that he will fly to the world of the bird that has “never known the weariness, the fever, and the fret” of the human world, “where but to think is to be full of sorrow and leaden-eyed despairs”.

Sukumaran C V  

Email: lscvsuku@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp