When I was afraid of an operation theatre

Gokulapalan P K By

Express News Service

I remember the introductory lecture of a teacher who told us there was a saying among students that algebra is a ‘zebra with cobra’. He advised students not to hold such prejudices.

We nurse a number of phobias that are unwarranted. The word ‘injection’ was a nightmare for me during my childhood. Even after I grew up, surgery remained a phobia. The sight of patients being taken to operation theatres turned my blood cold. The scenes reminded me of hapless animals being pushed to the slaughterhouse. I couldn’t imagine myself being carried in a wheeled table to the operation theatre.

The moment the urologist told me I had to undergo surgery, my state of mind was that of a condemned prisoner who was to go to the gallows. As the date of the proposed surgery approached, the rate of my tension increased. As I had no other option but to face reality, I started preparing mentally for it. I underwent the preparatory tests, as was advised. Ultimately the

D-Day came. I was made to wear a gown and taken in a rolling table to the operation theatre.

The rolling table moved slowly through the long corridor, reached the theatre and I was shifted to another table. The anaesthetist gave me an assuring smile that gave me courage. I was asked to turn and bend so that the injections could be given on the back. After a number of injections there, I was told another injection would be given on the right hand. I felt the syringe piercing my flesh. I heard someone asking the attendant to inform the urologist that the arrangements were ready. I had a feeling someone was moving around.

When I woke up, I was lying in a wheeled table in another corner of the operation theatre. I asked a nearby nurse whether surgery was over. She answered in the affirmative. It gave me great relief. The episode made me realise that many of our fears and reservations are unwarranted.

