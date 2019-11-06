Home Opinions Mindspace

When I was afraid of an operation theatre

I remember the introductory lecture of a teacher who told us there was a saying among students that algebra is a ‘zebra with cobra’. He advised students not to hold such prejudices.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:00 AM

By Gokulapalan P K
Express News Service

We nurse a number of phobias that are unwarranted. The word ‘injection’ was a nightmare for me during my childhood. Even after I grew up, surgery remained a phobia. The sight of patients being taken to operation theatres turned my blood cold. The scenes reminded me of hapless animals being pushed to the slaughterhouse. I couldn’t imagine myself being carried in a wheeled table to the operation theatre. 

The moment the urologist told me I had to undergo surgery, my state of mind was that of a condemned prisoner who was to go to the gallows. As the date of the proposed surgery approached, the rate of my tension increased. As I had no other option but to face reality, I started preparing mentally for it. I underwent the preparatory tests, as was advised. Ultimately the 

D-Day came. I was made to wear a gown and taken in a rolling table to the operation theatre. 
The rolling table moved slowly through the long corridor, reached the theatre and I was shifted to another table. The anaesthetist gave me an assuring smile that gave me courage. I was asked to turn and bend so that the injections could be given on the back. After a number of injections there, I was told another injection would be given on the right hand. I felt the syringe piercing my flesh. I heard someone asking the attendant to inform the urologist that the arrangements were ready. I had a feeling someone was moving around.

When I woke up, I was lying in a wheeled table in another corner of the operation theatre. I asked a nearby nurse whether surgery was over. She answered in the affirmative. It gave me great relief. The episode made me realise that many of our fears and reservations are unwarranted.

Gokulapalan P K

Email: gokulapalan_gopan@yahoo.in

