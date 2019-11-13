Home Opinions Mindspace

Our cool plan for the 2020 New Year

We are addicted to certain things in life, sometimes for no particular reason. It may be a place, a person or a thing.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By REVATHY VENKATESAN
Express News Service

We are addicted to certain things in life, sometimes for no particular reason. It may be a place, a person or a thing. My husband and I are addicted to Munnar, the beautiful hill station in Kerala. Though the state has multiple backwater retreats, it is Munnar that holds a fascination for us. It was in the year 2001 that we had our first encounter with the hill station. We embarked on our road journey from Tiruchy to Munnar in our newly bought car with our two small children. That was my husband’s first self-driving venture on ghat roads. 

As we crossed Theni, the scene outside changed completely. The climate became salubrious and we were enveloped by greenery. As we crossed the windy ghat road, we reached Munnar greeted by the multiple sprawling tea estates owned by Harrisons Malayalam and Tata Tea. The whole town looked as though it was covered with a green blanket. We instantly fell in love with the place. Those were the days when the region was less commercialised.  Though it did not have that many sight-seeing spots to offer, the pristine beauty of the place entranced us. 

We also took a trip to Kolukkumalai in a jeep. The road was bumpy. At the top of the hill, there was an old tea factory where we were offered a hot cuppa that tasted divine in the spine-chilling cold up there. From then on we have been frequent visitors to the region. We have found to our delight that the place has something new to offer us every time. 

Once we had been there during the December vacation when the region was covered in mist. Its beauty was jaw-dropping. We spotted two pachyderms at night near where we stayed. Our family is planning to celebrate the 2020 New Year in the Munnar region and we are already excited over what would be in store for us this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp