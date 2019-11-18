Bullets of choices at a supermarket

Express News Service

Supermarkets made inroads as a spin-off of the economic makeover that India underwent in 1991. They succeeded in getting instant patronage as consumers experienced a new-found freedom to see, select, touch, feel, read and compare the merchandise that they wanted to buy . But how could the store owner give away so much of empowerment? After all it is his birthright to stunt your prudence!

And so he got a band of girls dressed in all black like the black cat commandos, their job not much different from that of the elite black cats. They fire bullets of choices so that you are confused and the only option is to surrender. I recently experienced this systematic sabotage of my judgement. I had decided in my mind that I would not shell out more than `300 for a certain item. Resolute, I entered this famous retail beauty giant.

Black cats thronged me. I told them sheepishly that I wanted to buy this certain brand. I was instantly bombarded with choices of various brands. Everything but the one that I wanted. The discerning will know the obvious reasons. I began to go weak at the knees. So painstakingly one of them briefed me about this great product, why not actually surrender to this poor girl. And so I asked her, “What is the cost”. “Just `1,700 madam,” she said, as though it was just like one of those candies in the shop. “Along with this, take this one madam. You will save `50.” Now, I felt that it was too much and told her, “I am not interested.” “Who cares?” she must have said in her mind. She persisted: “No madam. This is an excellent product…” and so on, so forth.

Having already given her a business almost six times my budget, I began to walk away. And suddenly my eyes fell on the product that I was actually looking for. I picked it up. The lady accosts me, lest I exercise my brain. Having found solace for my purse, I walk swiftly to the billing counter. To my dismay, the biller had more canvass to make. “Madam, if you buy one more...” I put my foot down and told him, “This is all I want.” I darted out like a deer escaping a hunter.

Whoever said shopping is a stress buster! It is a stressor—on your mind, freedom and doubly so on the pockets. The hapless consumer is always at the mercy of the store owner. Your shopping is his fancy, not yours. (Views are personal)

Rohini D, IRS

Email: rohini.divakar@gmail.com