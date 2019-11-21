Home Opinions Mindspace

The white pebble of good fortune

Walking into his society, Narbhog escaped noticing his neighbour’s boy Raman, who was cycling. Raman bumped into him, lost balance and started crying. Narbhog bought a Dairy Milk to pacify Raman. 

Published: 21st November 2019

Mrs Mahila Ande was curious when the house blinked red, blue and green to indicate a visitor. Narbhog walked in and in sign language told her what had happened. 

Earlier that day, Mr Narbhog Ande had walked to his desk, wearing a shirt to work that read on the front: I do not dare to lie in writing and I cannot lie otherwise; the back read: I am deaf and dumb. He was called by his boss. As he entered, he saw his boss was upset. It was payday so Narbhog was handed over his paycheck. The momentary glee in Narbhog’s eyes disappeared. He pointed at the cheque and made incomprehensible loud sounds. His disabilities pierced his heart. Defeated, Narbhog left being underpaid and with a dismissal letter. 

Sneha, his daughter, was also in the room when her father finished narrating this to her mother, who was also deaf and dumb. Sneha brooded, “This is the third time in six months. I’m embarrassed of taking favours. I want boyfriends, to get married.” Her parents could lip read; the aggression in her body language whilst she spoke was evident. They felt deeply pained. 
A few days later, Sneha came home with her graduation degree, utterly sad as though her last chance at mating was gone. That’s when her father gifted her the white pebble. He gestured, “The stone holds our souls, mine and your mothers. It kept me going to run the house. Never sell this house.” 

A week later, Sneha was holding the white pebble tightly, tears welling in her eyes. Her parents were no more. She buried the stone in the garden of her plot. She sold the plot. During the construction work, the white pebble soared and fell in Raman’s house. Raman picked it up and took a liking for it. The pebble seemed to oddly remind him of his Narbhog uncle, whom he would often bump into to get a chocolate. 
One day, Raman stood outside the plot under construction and told his friend, “The plot the builder is developing is enriched with deeds and thoughts of purity and honesty. Any act of deceit on the land will destroy the one doing it.” Next day, the builder’s wife called Raman’s mother to worry about him. Years passed. Raman’s home flourished. The builder was faced with scandals followed by bankruptcy and imprisonment.

Akshay Sonthalia

Email: akshayravisonthalia@gmail.com

