I did not expect this from school children

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this. I was totally unsure about the probability of this getting published.

By Anju Mohan
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this. I was totally unsure about the probability of this getting published. But I badly wanted this to reach a number of people and make them think about the seriousness of the issue. With that hope, let me narrate an unpleasant experience that I faced recently. I was on my way to the hostel from my workplace by foot beside moving traffic around 6 o’clock in the evening in the capital city of ‘God’s Own Country’. Then I heard a few words  being directed at me. These were vile, gendered abuses and slur words in Malayalam. 

When I looked towards the source of the abuse, what shocked me was the sight of some children in their school bus, who were also sarcastically laughing at me. Suddenly one of them raised his middle finger at me. For a few seconds, I was numb and continued staring blankly at them, as I least expected it to come from kids who were younger than me by 12 years or so. As it was dense traffic in Thiruvananthapuram, I could not even notice the name of the institution or vehicle number.

A desperate me, after reaching the hostel, put up a status on WhatsApp narrating the same. And what followed irritated me more than what just happened a while ago. Many people started responding to it frivolously and trivialised it, saying this was nothing compared to what they have heard from others.

Are we not ashamed of this? Isn’t it time we put an end to such nasty verbal abuse or ‘eve-teasing’? We should pledge to teach our children to be respectful to their fellow citizens, irrespective of their gender, age, caste or creed. Else I feel the future will be even bleaker than now.

