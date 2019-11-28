Winter, a magical time to be a child

Mythili Rajendra By

Express News Service

The days get colder and the memories of monsoon start to fade away. The cold season brings back so many warm memories. Winter was such a magical time to be a child.

They say that memories of certain scents stay with you for a lifetime. The familiar whiff of smoke arising from the bonfire in a stranger’s yard, the fragrance of eucalyptus oil and camphor from various cold medicines, the aroma of warm turmeric milk before bedtime—all remind me of winter.

I would argue the best part about winter is probably the bone-biting cold weather. For you can curse it all through December, but you’ll be sure to miss it when the sultry summer comes around. I distinctly remember standing at the bus stop and blowing out puffs of air resembling smoke. Every kid I knew did this. It was so amusing: We pretended to be dragons breathing out smoke from our lungs! The hardest thing was perhaps waking up to the dark cold morning and getting dressed to go to school. But even the pain of getting out of your warm comfy bed into the bitter cold mornings was compensated later. Who can forget the feel of warm fuzzy sunshine on a cold winter afternoon?

As November set in, winter clothes were all taken out from the dusty bottoms of the closet, washed and pressed, ready to be worn over the next few months. Ah! The good old days! Back then even a trivial piece of clothing such as a sweater was a big source of entertainment. Comparing each other’s sweaters in school to see which one was the prettiest was a common pastime during breaks. Some tough kids would engage in challenges to see who would last the longest in the winter without a sweater.

It would be a sin if I didn’t mention the most essential part of winter—the food. From comforting hot bajjis to seasonal sweet custard-apples (seethaphala), we kids were constantly munching throughout winter.

Last but certainly not the least, there is something so blissful about the memory of coming home from the chill outdoors at the end of a school day, snuggling up with a cup of hot Bournvita, watching Cartoon Network with no worries—the sense of freedom was palpable. All of this now seems like a distant dream. All I can hope for from the returning winter is a chance to help me rediscover new memories while remembering the old favourites.

Mythili Rajendra

Email: mythilirajendra21@gmail.com