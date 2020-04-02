STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

Remembering my illustrious grandpa

I am writing this as a tribute to my grandfather, Kuruppath Kuttikrishna Menon, whose 130th birth anniversary was in February 2020.

Published: 02nd April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Usha Menon
Express News Service

I am writing this as a tribute to my grandfather, Kuruppath Kuttikrishna Menon, whose 130th birth anniversary was in February 2020. He was a legal luminary and practised law for more than 70 years. He rose to become Advocate General of the erstwhile Madras Presidency and even appeared in the Privy Council, London (equivalent to the Supreme Court during British Rule). He moved to the Kerala High Court after the state reorganisation in 1956.

I had the privilege of living with my grandparents till I got married, since my parents were away in Myanmar. They were very close to me and hence I never missed my parents. My grandfather was a meticulous person and a strict disciplinarian, both in his personal and professional life. To a great extent, these qualities influenced me. His was a large family of three boys and five girls, all well settled. We always had guests at home and relatives would jokingly comment on our home being ‘free boarding and lodging’.

My grandfather provided legal aid and monetary assistance during the freedom movement. He had helped Shri K P Kesava Menon, his close friend, in establishing Mathrubhumi,  a Malayalam daily. Many prominent personalities like G Sankara Kurup (first Jnanpith Award winner) and Mannath Padmanabhan (Nair Leader and social reformer) used to call on him for legal counselling and social causes.

Many of his juniors became judges in High Courts and the Supreme Court. However, he always preferred to remain a practising lawyer. The Bar Association of Kerala honoured him for completing 60 years of uninterrupted practice. He continued his practice till he was 86 years old. He spent his retired life in his house at Palakkad.

I still remember my younger days, playing and enjoying with my cousins in the sprawling garden of his house. All his grandchildren used to fondly call him valiachan. The secret of his sound health was regular yoga and physical exercise along with good food habits. His pillar of strength was his wife, Madhavikutty Amma, a pious and noble woman. He passed away at the ripe old age of 97 and in the philosophical sense, it was anayasena maranam. His only surviving daughter, 91-year-old Padmini Balachandran, is residing in Chennai.

Email: usha_s2001@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp