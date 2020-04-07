STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

My wife and the noblest profession 

The noblest profession, undoubtedly, is that of a doctor. In fact, for many, doctors occupy a slot right after God.

Published: 07th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By A Vijayaraghavan
Express News Service

The noblest profession, undoubtedly, is that of a doctor. In fact, for many, doctors occupy a slot right after God. If a hospital, endowed with a dedicated team of doctors, happens not only to be patient welfare-centric but also not profit-centric, then the common man’s quest ends there. Such a venerated hospital is the Sundaram Medical Foundation (SMF) in Annanagar, Chennai, as we found out. Little did we imagine that my wife’s seemingly innocuous head injury from a fall on Feb 6 last could develop into a splitting headache a week later and further into speechlessness by Feb 15. We were forced to admit my 82-year-old wife, who had never once entered the portals of a hospital before, in SMF. 

At first, the duty doctors were surprised, since the case didn’t seem to warrant admission. As if confirming that, my wife talked fluently the very next day, to our boundless joy. But the headache she got that night lulled her back into an unconscious status. She even got seizures. Thus began the battle for her life. The doctors were extremely humane and helpful to say the least. They immediately took an MRI, which seemed to confirm some issue in her brain. And to our dismay, we were told that a small surgery was inescapable. Noticing our anxiety, they were considerate in leaving the decision to us, if necessary after eliciting second opinions.

We were forewarned that, considering her age, post-surgery survival chances were 50/50, and seizures could not be ruled out. We left the decision to the Almighty and gave the green signal for the surgery, which was done on Feb 19. It was a success. But the seizures persisted, as the doctors predicted. She didn’t regain consciousness either. She was sinking. 

Anxious, we wanted her to pass away peacefully. At our request, the doctors gave us a few options. Once again, trusting Him, we opted for one of them. And, blissfully unaware of the mound of sorrow she was leaving behind for me and my family, she left peacefully for her heavenly abode on the night of the 23rd. 
This episode is written not to explain a patient’s encounters, but to highlight the doctors’ endeavours to cure a patient under their charge by interacting with the near and dear of the patient. We are grateful to SMF for their humane treatment of the patient.

A Vijayaraghavan Email: av.raghavan8@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp