My wife and the noblest profession 

The noblest profession, undoubtedly, is that of a doctor. In fact, for many, doctors occupy a slot right after God. If a hospital, endowed with a dedicated team of doctors, happens not only to be patient welfare-centric but also not profit-centric, then the common man’s quest ends there. Such a venerated hospital is the Sundaram Medical Foundation (SMF) in Annanagar, Chennai, as we found out. Little did we imagine that my wife’s seemingly innocuous head injury from a fall on Feb 6 last could develop into a splitting headache a week later and further into speechlessness by Feb 15. We were forced to admit my 82-year-old wife, who had never once entered the portals of a hospital before, in SMF.

At first, the duty doctors were surprised, since the case didn’t seem to warrant admission. As if confirming that, my wife talked fluently the very next day, to our boundless joy. But the headache she got that night lulled her back into an unconscious status. She even got seizures. Thus began the battle for her life. The doctors were extremely humane and helpful to say the least. They immediately took an MRI, which seemed to confirm some issue in her brain. And to our dismay, we were told that a small surgery was inescapable. Noticing our anxiety, they were considerate in leaving the decision to us, if necessary after eliciting second opinions.

We were forewarned that, considering her age, post-surgery survival chances were 50/50, and seizures could not be ruled out. We left the decision to the Almighty and gave the green signal for the surgery, which was done on Feb 19. It was a success. But the seizures persisted, as the doctors predicted. She didn’t regain consciousness either. She was sinking.

Anxious, we wanted her to pass away peacefully. At our request, the doctors gave us a few options. Once again, trusting Him, we opted for one of them. And, blissfully unaware of the mound of sorrow she was leaving behind for me and my family, she left peacefully for her heavenly abode on the night of the 23rd.

This episode is written not to explain a patient’s encounters, but to highlight the doctors’ endeavours to cure a patient under their charge by interacting with the near and dear of the patient. We are grateful to SMF for their humane treatment of the patient.

