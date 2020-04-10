STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

Unsung heroes who make our days brighter  

The pandemic the world is facing is a rather unprecedented situation. There is a lockdown, a need for social distancing. 

Published: 10th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvathi Ramkumar
Express News Service

The pandemic the world is facing is a rather unprecedented situation. There is a lockdown, a need for social distancing. Work is being done from home or, in the worst-case scenario, stalled completely. You’re forced to re-evaluate your life so far and take steps to counter and eventually triumph over this strange time. With the lockdown in place, it is sometimes hard to get what you need. Some of those snacks I took for granted as always being available? I can’t get them. Foodstuffs that were plentiful must be rationed now as you never know when the next stock will come in.

There is no doubt, though, that it will come in. Nevertheless, it is at times like this that I believe in the community spirit. Doctors and medical staff are putting their lives on the line. They have saved lives, given hope, and kept the pandemic’s madness controlled. Words cannot describe the nobility of their service. Of late, I have been noticing some others as well, the unsung heroes who help out nearly every day. The newspaperman, for example, who brings the papers home early in the morning right on schedule. Pandemic or not, you always find the paper on your doorstep so that you know what’s going on in the world.

The milkman who delivers milk and sometimes groceries if you need them. Those who deliver foodstuff from stores when they can, and try to source what they don’t have. The stores themselves that stay open in spite of it all. Vegetable vendors who take the trouble to visit you no matter what, with pushcarts stocked with whatever they can find. The pharmacists who keep a stock of the medicines you need and take pains to try and get you those they don’t have. Those who come to collect the trash every day, or every alternate day. They make sure the neighbourhood stays clean. The electricians who work diligently to make sure the power comes back on in a short time if it fails.

In spite of the alarming news you keep hearing about every day, there are always individuals who make these days brighter. Yes, these are trying times, but there are those who work to make the day just a little better. These individuals are heroes, and I don’t think I have ever seen any of them grumble, or scowl, or frown, at any time, in spite of the hardships they must face along with everyone else. They are always smiling.

Parvathi Ramkumar Email: suryakantham3@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp