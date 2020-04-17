Are rooftops the new living rooms?  

RAMESHINDER S SANDHU By

Express News Service

An elderly uncle in our neighbourhood is popular for always being on his rooftop, exploring all that he can around him. The residents and maids have never forgotten to crack a joke about him, calling him the ‘rooftop uncle’. But ever since the lockdown came into effect, almost everyone can be seen on their rooftops, making me wonder if these spots have become the new ‘living rooms’. Usually, it’s during winter months when everyone turns up for sun baths, where we also bring along most of our chores, including reading books or newspapers, having meals to even hosting guests, forgetting the so-called drawing rooms.

Now, whenever I am up, I see many around—often the entire family busy with their morning or evening walks, some exercising or just taking in the view leisurely. Many youngsters have also got busy with kite flying, dotting the clear skies with colourful flights of paper. I am enjoying photography, especially during the sun’s wake up and adieu. When darkness takes over, I love talking to the stars and it seems they patiently listen to me. It somehow fills me with life lessons—leaving no stone unturned in making me a poet, if only for a while. Other times, I enjoy chatting with the neighbours when they are also up on their terraces.

While the majority may have discovered their rooftop love in the last few days, my heart has always given it a special place. In fact, I call my home’s rooftop the Boeing lounge since it sits right in front of the flight path, leading towards the airport close by. Every landing and take-off excites me and I am missing that these days. However, I still remain on the roof, not wishing to miss a lot more on offer.

But talking of rooftops, how I can forget that day in my maternal village, during one of the winter months, when several villagers gathered on their rooftops to catch a glimpse of two young German girls sunbathing in two-piece swimsuits on the rooftop. They were oblivious to how their sun shower could cause such a commotion. Their hosts, bathed in embarrassment, went running up to get them down, covering them in shawls. It may have been several years now since this amusing scene, but it became a classic rooftop tale.

