Serving the nation at over 10,000 feet

Express News Service

Way back in 1968, I was chosen to lead the advance party of my Engineer Regiment that was under orders to move from Hyderabad to Leh in Ladakh. Leh is around 10,650 feet above mean sea level (MSL), where temperatures tend to go sub-zero. Air was rarefied with less oxygen, making breathing stressful. New arrivals were given a week to acclimatise to the unfriendly atmosphere.

The journey upto the Kashmir valley was familiar to me as I have driven the Army jeep on that stretch many times. It was reminiscent of my drives along the dangerous Udhampur-Srinagar road. But the journey from the Valley to Leh through uninhabited hills at over 12,000 feet above MSL was a novel experience. Villages en route were few and far between. Dras, a village on the way, is one of the coldest inhabited places in the world. On the fourth day, we reached Leh.

Life in Leh was different from what I had experienced. The Officers Mess was in a Nissen hut and officers lived in small one-room temporary sheds with a small room used as a toilet. Commodes were wooden and manually serviced. There was no running water, no geysers. Power was only from a diesel generator. Water kept in the bucket overnight used to have a thin sheet of ice on top by morning. My room overlooked the Leh airport which, at 10,000 feet above MSL, is the highest airfield in India.

Though there is one bus from Srinagar daily for civilians, for Army personnel, the only communication with the rest of India was through IAF. Mail and fresh vegetables came through flight. During inclement weather, there would be no flights for days together and food would be prepared with dry rations and tinned stuff. As I could see the airport and the vast horizon from my room, every morning, I would eagerly look for any sign of an aircraft. It appeared as a dot first that would slowly grow in size and eventually become an AN12, the IAF plane shuttling between Chandigarh and Leh. An AN12 meant the arrival of mail from loved ones back home and fresh vegetables for the mess. As Leh was not a family station, all ranks lived far away from families.

That was life in Leh, a life surrounded by soldiers and barren hills all around with no greenery and no family touch. The view of River Indus flowing nearby was the only sight that was pleasing to the eyes.

Capt (Retd) Raju Mathai Email: mathairaju@yahoo.com