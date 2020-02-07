Home Opinions Mindspace

When a calf consoled me after a grievous loss

My parents showered infinite altruistic love on me throughout their lives. They even showed preference to me as I was their youngest son.

Published: 07th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By D V Sankara Rao
Express News Service

My parents showered infinite altruistic love on me throughout their lives. They even showed preference to me as I was their youngest son. Out of deference to my parents in their dotage, I readily agreed to their wishes and married a girl of their choice, jeopardising my prestigious postgraduate course and settled in life with a job. Soon after our marriage, my wife became pregnant. The news excited every one of us in the family. To our delight, my wife gave birth to a lovely boy. In due course, we set up our nuclear family in Kushalnagar in Karnataka. 

As days passed, we were troubled that our child, Madhuker, was falling short on his developmental milestones. After a medical reference, we got our child examined by specialists at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore. To our shock, the specialists there informed us that there was damage to the baby’s brain and that it was a case of cerebral palsy. The illness required long-term and specialised medical and parental care. At that time, my job in ITC Ltd demanded that I stay put in rural centres. Pinning hopes on getting posted to urban areas in order to provide advanced medical treatment to Madhuker, I availed an opportunity to join SBI in 1977 as an officer. 

In the years that followed, my son developed stiffness in his limbs and muscles and remained immobile. He was confined to bed and was bereft of speech. Our unbroken visits to myriad doctors gave no relief to our child. Neither was there any let up in our religious efforts. Sathya Sai Baba came walking towards my son twice on his own to bless him. When the shadow of death loomed large on my small boy, we moved Madhuker to our native place Guntur to gain strength and support from our kith and kin in his final days. My son breathed his last one day in my absence. 

After performing his obsequies, as I was in mourning, a calf from nowhere hurriedly came towards me and licked me all over the body. They say that a child with disabilities is ‘heaven’s very special child’. I felt that it was my son’s atman that came to me through the body of a holy cow to console me.

D V Sankara Rao
Email: dvsankararao@gmail.com

