Sharing house duties between each other

Vivek C Hegde By

Express News Service

My little darling has the uncanny ability to wake up the moment the alarm bell rings, unlike me. She begins her day with this clinical precision, ever mindful that she has to leave for work by 9 in the morning. By the time I join her, she is ready with a steaming cup of coffee. We decide on the breakfast and lunch for the day while sipping coffee. If there is one decision which is taken unanimously, it is what we have for these meals, of which neither of us is particularly fussy.

It is sheer coincidence that the division of work is so smooth. She likes to do exactly what I am reluctant about and vice-versa! Slicing onions is a ‘tearful’ act which I like and she doesn’t. She is a multitasking expert. Even as she is placing the vessel on the gas stove she picks up from where she left off earlier on the innumerable incidents that took place previously—some funny, some outrageous—and goes on to narrate them.I am amazed at her multitasking ability because she goes about her job with clinical precision not once faltering on the right measure of rice or the flame controller. Or rolling rotis and frying them simultaneously! I tried several times to match her. I was a miserable failure as I either forgot to turn the roti over in my attempt to roll it or kept turning it over on the pan and forgot to roll the roti. I thought it wise to confine myself to what I do best—listen!

The clutter of the vessels goes well with her chatterbox tendencies. While her multitasking continues, I would help her doing sundry things like scraping coconut, running the grinder and cleaning up the utensils. Both of us enjoy working in tandem, seldom showing disinterest. Even on our return from office, we share the work. While she does all the tasks that requires skill, I complete the other part—like dish washing, cleaning up the wash basin and tidying up the kitchen.

This sharing of work has allowed us to work in a relaxed manner, which is a luxury to most working couples. The Sundays and holidays are reserved for vacuum cleaning, mopping of floors and keeping the home spotlessly clean. Both of us derive immense joy in sharing the work. This has helped us cope with the pressure associated with working couples where unfortunately the balance is usually heavily tilted in favor of one gender—usually male.

Vivek C Hegde Email: vvkhgd@yahoo.co.in