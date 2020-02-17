Home Opinions Mindspace

Sharing house duties between each other

My little darling has the uncanny ability to wake up the moment the alarm bell rings, unlike me.

Published: 17th February 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vivek C Hegde
Express News Service

My little darling has the uncanny ability to wake up the moment the alarm bell rings, unlike me. She begins her day with this clinical precision, ever mindful that she has to leave for work by 9 in the morning. By the time I join her, she is ready with a steaming cup of coffee. We decide on the breakfast and lunch for the day while sipping coffee. If there is one decision which is taken unanimously, it is what we have for these meals, of which neither of us is particularly fussy.

It is sheer coincidence that the division of work is so smooth. She likes to do exactly what I am reluctant about  and vice-versa! Slicing onions is a  ‘tearful’ act which I like and she doesn’t. She is a multitasking expert. Even as she is placing the vessel on the gas stove she picks up from where she left off earlier on the innumerable incidents that took place previously—some funny, some outrageous—and goes on to narrate them.I am amazed at her multitasking ability because she goes about her job with clinical precision not once faltering on the right measure of rice or the flame controller. Or rolling rotis and frying them simultaneously! I tried several times to match her. I was a miserable failure as I either forgot to turn the roti over in my attempt to roll it or kept turning it over on the pan and forgot to roll the roti. I thought it wise to confine myself to what I do best—listen!

The clutter of the vessels goes well with her chatterbox tendencies. While her multitasking continues, I would help her doing sundry things like scraping coconut, running the grinder and cleaning up the utensils. Both of us enjoy working in tandem, seldom showing disinterest. Even on our return from office, we share the work. While she does all the tasks that requires skill, I complete the other part—like dish washing, cleaning up the wash basin and tidying up the kitchen.

This sharing of work has allowed us to work in a relaxed manner, which is a luxury to most working couples. The Sundays and holidays are reserved for vacuum cleaning, mopping of floors and keeping the home spotlessly clean. Both of us derive immense joy in sharing the work. This has helped us cope with the pressure associated with working couples where unfortunately the balance is usually heavily tilted in favor of one gender—usually male.

Vivek C Hegde Email: vvkhgd@yahoo.co.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp