Pain of procuring documents in Assam

Anyone who has survived a death in the family knows the huge amount of paperwork that follows, especially if the deceased was a government employee. You might be harassed more in a state like Assam, where ‘Digital India’ is still a distant dream.One winter morning, I stood in a queue to submit documents required to get a legal heir certificate. One computer operator entered details of over 200 people using a BSNL connection. It took me three days of waiting to reach the operator’s window to get the job done.

It struck me then. How are thousands of people to get papers for CAA-NRC when it takes days just to submit documents for one certificate? While in line, I worried about how to convince my boss to extend my leave so I could start the work on getting yet another document. If I, with all my privileges, was unable to get documents easily, how are people who survive on daily wages supposed to do it? For people like me who have lost both parents and for others who lost their documents while shifting houses, in fires, etc., the CAA-NRC brings untold miseries.

My father was an Assam government employee. Since his death was sudden, my brother and I were clueless about his official documents. As both of us are working, we hardly had time to run around in government offices. The process dragged on. We would waste precious leaves when the official would be ‘busy’, go for lunch and never come back, or be on vacation.After struggling for two years, we finally received a letter saying the Provident Fund would be credited to us. There was only one step left in which the details would be fed into a computer. The money would be transferred subsequently. We were happy that at least one process had come to fruition. You can imagine our shock when we were told it would take two more months as the only computer operator had fractured his hand.

To claim insurance, my brother had to wait endlessly at an office for two weeks to prove that my father was an employee of the department he had worked in for 35 years! Strangely, his office could not provide the proof. We had to get the signature of the department secretary who had appointed him! In the midst of such red-tapism, how will the marginalised procure documents? Even if we leave aside other arguments, the harassment and mental anguish people undergo to get papers from government offices makes the exercise draconian.

