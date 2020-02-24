Home Opinions Mindspace

A doctor’s memories of the last viral scare

A year ago, serving as an intern at the Calicut medical college, I was unfortunately fortunate to serve Nipah patients in the ICU. At the time, they were not diagnosed.

By Dr Sylvia George
As Kerala is recovering from a potential COVID-19 epidemic and the social media is brimming with appreciation for the health ministry, I cannot remain silent as to how tiresome and responsible the job of a health worker is. From the doctor to the cleaning staff, every soul involved will be going through one of the major milestones of their lives, the memories of which will be sweet and bitter at the same time. Even so, there is one group of people who remain underappreciated: the healthy ones who were quarantined and socially isolated. 

A year ago, serving as an intern at the Calicut medical college, I was unfortunately fortunate to serve Nipah patients in the ICU. At the time, they were not diagnosed. Hence I did not use any personal protective equipment. So I was heavily exposed and asked to remain in quarantine at the workplace. That just meant that I couldn’t go home for the holidays. Which was no big deal. The news of my exposure spread real fast. All of a sudden I was eating alone, walking alone and miserable alone. To make things worse, I developed a fever soon after. This time I personally asked my roommate to relocate to another room for the time being.

I was asked to test myself for Nipah and not go for work until the results came negative. Calls and messages started pouring in and my mother was worried. But for some reason I felt confident or rather arrogant that I was too strong for a virus to take me down. Three days later my results came back negative. That didn’t mean that I was out of danger. I had to remain under observation until the incubation period from my exposure was done. I started counting days. As I got out of my room on the fifteenth day, I felt most peaceful. Now I could talk, hold hands, give high-fives and kiss babies without feeling guilty.

As a doctor I knew the costs of loneliness in the face of an epidemic, but the people who are at home in quarantine right now are not all health workers. Normal people have been asked to shut themselves out despite being completely healthy. Dear unnamed, probably unsung, heroes, you should know that your one month of loneliness and isolation has helped saved billions of lives.

Dr Sylvia George
Email: sgchonavilai@gmail.com

