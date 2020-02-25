An unforgettable trip to sun-drenched Goa

N J Ravi Chander By

Express News Service

Soon after our marriage in the early nineties, we embarked on a short trip from Bengaluru to Panaji for our honeymoon. My other half was thrilled at the prospect of travelling by air as this was her maiden flight. The sight of dear and near ones who had gathered at the airport to see us off made us feel special. There were no security concerns then, and people could go right on to the tarmac at the HAL airport to see the passengers off.

A few minutes after the aircraft took to the skies, the graceful air hostesses welcomed us with a tray of chocolates and broad smiles. A sweet-toothed, elderly gentleman seated in front of us grabbed a handful and shared the spoils with his wife, who could not conceal her embarrassment. We were delighted to discover that the popular Tamil actress Gautami, iconic Goan pop star Remo Fernandez, and a host of other lesser-known actors were on the plane. Enthusiastic passengers went around greeting them, shaking hands and obtaining autographs.

Our stay coincided with the Christmas season. Considering the rush of tourists, it appeared the entire world was there. We were lucky to get a hotel accommodation bang in front of the Mandovi and take in the clean air from the river. Adjacent to the hotel, fisherwomen sold the bounties of the river, and street vendors hawked varieties of cashew nuts. Church masses were conducted in Portuguese, office-goers and school children ferried in river crafts, hippies sun-bathed on the beach and rural women balanced multiple pots on their heads while holding another between their right arm and hip. We were also awed by the sight of the long, beautiful sun-drenched beaches and the dolphins frolicking in the waters.

The grandeur and glory of the centuries-old churches and temples in Goa was hard to resist. The Basilica of Bom Jesus, which houses the mortal remains of St.Francis Xavier, is popular. Once in a decade, the relics are moved in solemn procession to the nearby Se Cathedral for public veneration. The saint is said to have performed umpteen miracles like healing the sick and calming storms at sea. But the biggest miracle of them all and one I was blessed to witness is the saint’s body, which has stood the ravages of time even after being buried three times in three different countries in four centuries. Though Goa continues to be one of our top destinations and lures us now and then, this tour in the year of our nuptials is truly unforgettable!

N J Ravi Chander Email: ravichander244@gmail.com