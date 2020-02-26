Home Opinions Mindspace

The dog might not be man’s sole best friend

It was the most heartwarming thing I came across in recent times. An ape telling a man, “May I help you?” Incredible, isn’t it.

By J S Ifthekhar
Express News Service

It was the most heartwarming thing I came across in recent times. An ape telling a man, “May I help you?” Incredible, isn’t it. But the picture of an orangutan extending a helping hand towards a man caught in snake-infested waters in Borneo island seemed to say just that. In this age and time when the beast in man is at its ferocious worst, this picture that has gone viral pulls at the heartstrings. Come to think of it, wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans. I have my own doubts whether the maxim—a friend in need is a friend indeed—applies any more to Homo sapiens? During these selfish, rather selfie-crazy, times many would prefer to snap the picture of a man facing danger instead of rescuing him.

The way man is getting self-centred these days, perhaps best friends can be found only among the four-legged creatures. They don’t hate you or have any evil motives. The best part is they don’t even backbite. The human-canine bond is timeless. My widower friend who lives all alone finds solace in a German Shepherd. Whenever he feels stressed, he simply strokes the furry creature. And voila his blood pressure comes down and breathing gets regular. Apart from being good company, canines are empathetic in their own way.  When my friend turns emotional, which is quite often, the dog ambles up to him and nuzzles its face against him.

There are many positive outcomes of one’s association with pets. A strong relationship with them helps in coping with challenges, particularly the loss of someone dear. My cousin, who is childless, indulges in a Persian cat to get the love he misses. Parrots, of course, are the soulmates of many a loner. Before they were blessed with a granddaughter, a family I know showered all their love on mitthu. While domestic animals are known to be great companions, what is not so well known is the behaviour of wild animals towards humans in crises. As the recent incident shows they could also become man’s best friend. Unfortunately man, who considers himself superior, is found wanting. Animal abuse continues unabated. Even endangered species are not safe. For petty gains, poachers would stop at nothing. If only we had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog, the world would be such a nice place.

J S Ifthekhar
Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

