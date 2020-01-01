The pressures of a New Year resolution

Mythili Rajendra By

Express News Service

Ah, how the first of January holds so much power over the minds of people! Come New Year’s Day and we turn into a disciplined and highly ambitious lot. A week or two passes by and we find ourselves back on the couch, watching reruns of TV shows, munching on junk, thinking: How the heck did I end up here?

Before all that comes the brain-wracking on what resolution(s) to choose.

You reflect on the past year to see how you could have done better. Then comes the agony of realising that there are way too many things you would like to change. The truth that you might not be as wonderful a human being as you thought yourself to be hits you like a ton of bricks. Phew! By now I should be tired of all these self-therapy sessions.

Then there’s the endless group of overexcited people , each one telling you their resolution and giving you unsolicited advice and opinions and what-nots on what resolution you should choose, which will supposedly make you a “better person”.You get back home and there are those annoying advertisements on television and newspapers, of overly joyous people, all smiling and laughing for no apparent reason, looking perfect and enthusiastic for the New Year.

You discover how broke you are, looking at the 50% discount and realising that you still cannot afford it. Man! You are wondering if you should make a resolution to spend wisely and start investing.

Then you try surfing YouTube for a change, and your recommendation is filled with— “How to change your life in 2020”, “10 new habits to start this new year”—videos that make you ponder about your worth. There is so much pressure and expectation around New Year.

You now decide to go for a walk, to get away from

all that negativity. Then the world brings before you all the countless bakeries and eateries plopping up their finest cakes and cookies. Well, there goes your resolution to eat healthy!New Year’s Day resolutions are a lot like attempting to explain your feminist views to your mom. In both instances, you’re likely to fail. Well, pass me the cake and the TV remote—Happy New Year, right?