Home Opinions Mindspace

We miss the sun only during gloomy days

Winter is here in North India. It seems to have scared not only us but also the sun, which didn’t turn up for nearly a week, at least in my hometown Amritsar.

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

By RAMESHINDER S SANDHU
Express News Service

Winter is here in North India. It seems to have scared not only us but also the sun, which didn’t turn up for nearly a week, at least in my hometown Amritsar. Maybe it also needs some days to overcome its fear. But what will happen to us, who desperately need it in these days of severe chill? With its absence growing, everyone missed it and the gloom showed on their faces. “When will the sun return?” My ears have heard this from almost every person I came across recently.

Many lively streets too became deserted as did many terraces that usually remain favourite hotspots of all for joyful sunbaths. But one morning, as I roused and pulled the window’s curtain aside, praying for the sun, its absence once again irked me. I was instantly in my quilt again and continued gazing towards the window, which was offering me a sad glimpse of another foggy day. I suddenly realised that this is how we realise the value of something in our life that we take for granted—in its very absence. The same is true in the case of water. And we go about polluting water, without which life can’t go on. Do we want to wake up to realise its value when it’s too late? The same goes for many other aspects of our lives—be it our relationships, health, home, time and so on.

After all, we take so much in our life for guaranteed, don’t we? Coming back to the sun, did you know every year in early March, inhabitants of Norway’s Longyearbyen, the most northerly town on the planet that lies in the Svalbard archipelago, see direct sunlight for the first time since late October? Its appearance results in a week of celebrations— called Solfestuka or turn of the sun—for winter here is brutally cold and long with residents enduring four months without direct sunlight.

The celebrations include concerts, theatre productions, and most interestingly folk songs that are sung to welcome the sun. Often the celebrations go longer even beyond the week, considering the sun has arrived after four months of polar night. Of course, the sun’s absence made the Norwegians realise its golden value because it’s the absence that does the trick. And who knows, maybe this time, my hometown too will erupt in celebrations the day the sun returns.

RAMESHINDER S SANDHU
Email: rameshinder.sandhu@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp