Those were the days of idyll and peace

C S V R Murthy By

Express News Service

There were only radios and transistors 45 years ago and the day would end with stage plays, Carnatic music or the Double or Quit quiz contest. Kids like me would vie with each other to answer the trivia. The stakes were high: Every question answered correctly would double the prize amount, else the contestant would lose it. These were through All India Radio’s famous channel Vividh Bharati. I have a feeling of deja vu when I watch Kaun Banega Crorepathi today. The only difference is that the money earned is huge nowadays.

Back then, people who owned telephones, cars and gas connections were looked upon with awe. We would tread with hesitation to request our neighbour for a call. We would be charged a couple of rupees or so by them. Televisions added to their pride and they stood as tall as their television antennas, which had to be adjusted now and then for the reception of Rupavahini—the channel from Sri Lanka. Lesser mortals decorated the halls of their neighbours to enjoy Oliyum Oliyum, Chitrahaar and weekend movies. These days, with all comforts available, perhaps one too many, it has become difficult for some to catch forty winks.

There were a few scooters on the road with Bajaj and Vespa ruling the roost. Cycles were common. Pedestrians would walk with peace and ease, and cyclists helped ensure a clean environment. No exclusive time was required to be allotted for exercise as 5-10 km of cycling was not a big deal in our daily lives. The roads were clear and wide open for play. Marbles, gilli danda, tops whipped from ropes and kabaddi were played on roads. We would sweat it out as there were no video and mobile games.

It never cost an arm and a leg to watch movies in theatres. As I watch movies shot in the mid-70s and 80s, I am surprised by how roads in Chennai were free of traffic with only the occasional Ambassadors or Fiats. Families came together for festivities with near and dear ones cycling from phenomenal distances to exchange pleasantries. Those were the days of idyll and peace.

The mobiles have now rendered us immobile. Bottled drinks and fast food have become common. Time continues yet and whether we relish it or not, if somebody is not techno-savvy, it becomes difficult to live in modern times.