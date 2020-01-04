It was a truly divine visit to Sabarimala 

Sanath Kumar T S By

Bhumble and devout pilgrim, 2019 was my 43rd year to Sabarimala. I started my spiritual journey as a college student and have continued it even after retirement. We started as a group of four from Thrissur, and later had additions, drop-outs, deaths and reunions, but the four of us continue to this day.

Public transport was our mode of journey for about 12 years and then we opted for the comforts of independent vehicles. In a span of four days we would worship at about 40 temples in southern Kerala including the Ayyappa temples at Kulathupuzha, Aryankavu and Achankovil, whose historical importance is not secondary to that of Sabarimala.

In the early eighties, in our KSRTC days, we had an unforgettable experience. We, seven of us this time, got stranded in Thenmala at about 8 pm on our way from Kulathupuzha to Aryankavu, still 20 km away. Our plan was to spend the night in Aryankavu mandapam to have darshan there next morning.

Suddenly for some unknown reason, vehicles ceased to operate keeping in with the trend in the state. It was December and cold. Two taxi drivers demanded exorbitant amounts that we could not afford. There were no decent spots for resting. Electricity had gone off. Our guruswamy asked us all to pray and even as we started, an unloaded lorry with only the driver in it came to our side. He promised to take us to Aryankavu and asked us not to worry about the fare. His face was not visible in the dark and he had a cloth tied around his forehead. We got into the rear side of the lorry that appeared to have carried cement bags earlier. On reaching Aryankavu in 40 minutes, he told us, “Get down dear Swamis, take a good rest in the mandapam over there,” his finger pointing to the place of rest. He refused to take money in spite of our requests and left.

The rest of our journey was smooth. Back home some old-time guruswamys to whom we narrated our story asserted it was Lord Ayyappan Himself who took us there and what we presumed as cement was indeed holy ash! I was too young and immature to perceive the sayings then, but looking back now I strongly feel there was divine intervention.

I look upon Ayyappan as my Guru, Guide and Saviour apart from an all-powerful Almighty. It pains me to relate the deity to the political tumult that happened last year in the aftermath of a court verdict. Let peace and serenity prevail from hereon.

