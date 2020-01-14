Home delivery of a different kind

SHAILAJA NIKAM By

Serving refreshments for visitors and invitees was a hallmark of our daily routine at home. Whether it was a casual visitor (of whom there were many), the clerical staff assisting my father or the peons bringing tappal from the college in the hot sun, none left without receiving something to eat or drink. Mother’s propensity to serve food for one and all vibed well with my father’s inclination to have friends over to share our table. During her travels between Bangalore and Ooty, our home in Mysore was a lunchtime stopover for Madame Sophia Wadia, the theosophist with whom my father shared a special rapport. On one such occasion, in my father’s absence, I was in charge. At the dining table, Mme.

Wadia asked me, “Where do we sit?” I replied, “Wherever you wish.” She said, “That’s not right” and proceeded to assign seats to members of her party and directed me to sit at the head of the table. It was a lesson in etiquette! When my father became the V-C of Mysore University, many dignitaries were invited home and planning a menu in keeping with their stature and diversity was a challenge. Sometimes, just as the guests were sitting down at the table, we would be told there were some vegetarians. We had to improvise fast. One afternoon I was engrossed in a book when the phone rang. It was my father’s PA conveying a message from him that lunch for 15 people must be sent forthwith to Crawford Hall.

The Syndicate meeting having extended far beyond the lunch hour, food couldn’t be arranged from a hotel. Mother got the ‘fast’ food ready. But the driver hadn’t returned from lunch. So, with the food on board, I took off to the Hall. It was the first time I had taken the car out by myself; I did not even have a driving license! It was a relief to return home with the mission accomplished. Another time my father sent an SOS was when the then-President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan was in Crawford Hall to receive the D.Litt degree (honoris causa) from Mysore University. As he was being helped into the convocation robe, Dr Radhakrishnan said, “Nikam, I want a cup of tea.” My father immediately called up the staff member at our home to bring tea. In this way he could be sure of both quality and prompt delivery. The staff member cycled as usual to Crawford Hall and handed over the flask, unaware that he had just prepared tea for the President!

