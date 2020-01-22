Home Opinions Mindspace

Studying in the middle of a forest

It was 1971. I had just written my SSLC Exam.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By M R Anand
Express News Service

It was 1971. I had just written my SSLC Exam. As usual my performance was average. My efforts to enter a college of repute were unsuccessful. Then a newly opened college came to my rescue. It was none other than Guru Nanak College in Chennai that is going to observe its golden jubilee soon. Deep inside me I was not happy about having ended up in a new college. But on the very first day all my misgivings left me. The fledgling institution won my heart completely.

I simply loved its location inside Guindy Raj Bhavan’s forest. It was like a big forest lodge. I never before knew that a virgin jungle existed within the city. The trees, bushes of flower plants, lonely paths, game trails, ponds under the clear blue sky, spotted deer, monkeys and butterflies did something to my heart. At lunch time, my classmate Sridhar and I used to walk into the forest with our lunch boxes to eat under a jumlum tree that stood shedding fat pinkish fruits, watching a herd of spotted deer in the distance. 

Often, we stumbled upon movie shootings inside the forest. Once actor Jaishankar, during the shooting for his film Ganga, exchanged his exquisite lunch for our curd rice and mango pickle. During the filming of a Telugu movie, a tiger brought in a leash made a dash for the nearby bush dragging its trainer behind. We ran helter-skelter for our dear lives. One day, a cobra entered our classroom. All of us at once scrambled onto our benches. The serpent king appraised the class with its button eyes for a minute before slithering back to the jungle.

Those days students mostly covered the 4 km distance from the college in Velachery to either Guindy or Saidapet on foot. One afternoon Sridhar and I were walking down the road when a sudden thunderstorm started to rage. We took refuge under a roadside tree.

Then came slowly an Ambassador car and it stopped in front of us. A bespectacled middle-aged man from the driver seat gestured to us to get in. He explained to us the risks in taking shelter under a tree during thunderstorms. He dropped us at the Saidapet railway station. After that incident, this gentleman started to stop in front of the college gate to pick up and drop at Saidapet as many of us as his car could hold. This person was none other than Gopalakrishnan, former chairman of Indian Bank. He was the manager of its bank’s Velachery branch then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp