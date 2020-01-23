Our life changed after we bought this device

SADANAND PATRA By

Express News Service

During the 1960s, I lived with my parents in a village in Odisha. My two siblings and I were studying in schools. We did not have a clock in our house and yet we were punctual, thanks to our mother. Though unlettered, mother had a great sense of time thanks to intuition and her awareness of nature. The owl’s hoots around midnight, the crowing of the cock at sunrise, the flight of the birds at daybreak, the temple bell sounds early in the morning and the cowherd’s shout to release the cows for common grazing in the fields were her alarms for the start of the day. Similarly the return of the cows at dusk, the dimness of the sky at twilight, the return of the birds to the trees in our backyard at sunset and the temple bells for the last puja guided her during nightfall.

When my elder brother faced the Class 11 board examination, he needed time slots for subject-wise preparation and that necessitated buying a clock for our house. Then began the great thrill—lots of talk about the device, enquiries, plans to mobilise money from our limited resources, visits to clock shops—and finally the clock made its debut in our non-mechanised household.

Till then, our household had a few devices and machine-made goods. There were some cotton fabrics, a few earthen pots and utensils, some wooden furniture and a limited amount of metal tools for farming. All these were from local markets or were made at home, solid and stable in structure and substance. Mr Clock was thus the first alien in our house to make automatic tick-tock sounds. He told us the hour of the day with the mechanical swing of his hands.

With the device at home, our attitude towards our surroundings began to change. There was no need to peep through the window to be aware of the time and the cock’s crowing became a nuisance when we were asleep in the morning. We stopped looking at the birds in the sky and lost the excitement of seeing their flying formations. We started belittling people too. Mother’s timings were a few minutes too early or too late. The cowherd was not exactly punctual. And the temple bell was considered as a disturbance to our daily chores. Such was the change that an apparently simple device wrought.