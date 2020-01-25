These intruders don’t deserve death penalty

K S S Pillai By

Snake! Snake!” I was jolted out of my afternoon nap. Soon my excited grandson burst into the room and blurted out, “There’s a snake in the kitchen, grandpa.”

Our house is an old-fashioned one, made mostly of wood, and has a tiled roof. Being at the edge of a vast paddy field, we often have visitors from the reptile world, particularly in the rainy season. Our dog Tom usually spots them before they get anywhere near the house and chases them out, alerting all within earshot with his excited barks. There have been only rare instances of snakes entering the house.

Our friendly neighbours were quick in coming to our aid, some armed with heavy sticks, death writ large on their faces. “Don’t kill it; just drive it out,” some women pleaded with them. I silently supported their sympathy for the intruder. What crime, after all, did it commit that deserved the death penalty? Did it not have the right to forage for food in the land that belonged to it in the first place and was later intruded upon by humans?

I also had a fleeting suspicion that people might have seen a Hindi movie screened recently in the town, in which the heroine was a snake in human form, bent upon taking revenge on the killers of its mate. They, naturally, did not want the revengeful mate of our unwelcome guest stalking them.

It was then that someone suggested summoning Jayesh, a mechanic in a nearby garage, who moonlighted as a snake-catcher. He had been serving the area for quite some time and had never failed to catch even the most poisonous and elusive snakes. Though he claimed that the captured snakes were released into the nearby forest unharmed, there were rumours that he sold certain types of snakes to those who performed black magic to propitiate the evil spirits.

Jayesh arrived soon with his tools: a forked stick and a large cloth bag. Ordering everybody to vacate the kitchen, he began his task in right earnest and, after about 30 minutes, was seen rushing out, chasing a snake.

As the spectators dispersed in different directions, he pinned it down with his stick and forcing it into the bag. The snake should be thankful to Jayesh for saving it from those who believed in Ross Perot’s dictum: If you see a snake, just kill it.

