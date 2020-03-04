A big thank you to all the Dogs on duty

RAMESHINDER S SANDHU By

Express News Service

Just a few years ago, during my second visit to Chicago, as my bus from a nearby suburb weaved its way on the popular Michigan Avenue, it was surprising to be welcomed by many colourful dog sculptures that were beautifully lined along both sides of the road. Each one of them was a cynosure of many eyes, with locals and tourists surrounding them, not forgetting to take pictures. Some indulged in live videos too, excitingly showing the sculptures to others. I smiled when I came across the scene of adults hugging or even kissing them. Which is why, the moment I got down from the bus, I raced straight towards them.

Made of fibreglass and placed after every few steps, they seemed to be guarding every nook and corner sitting outside hotel doors and shops. Other sculptures were in bus stops or even secluded corners. It was interesting to learn that they were part of a unique several-weeks-long exhibition put up by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to introduce their canine heroes to the public as they play an equal role in keeping the city, its people and its visitors safe, as was stated on several info boards dotted around them.

Designed and painted by local artists, many of these captivating sculptures were also seen wearing police uniforms.

Each one of them had their name badge, current position and investigations that they had helped crack, including detecting drugs, narcotics and explosives. Some of them were also adorned with sketches of their daily routines and messages on safety to tourists. I remember the little thank-you notes scattered near their feet. Like everyone around, I was excited and just couldn’t resist having a word about this exhibition with a cop passing by:

“They are the ones who never let us down and many salutes to their loyalty,” he commented and I nodded, telling him this was the most memorable and heart-touching exhibition I had ever seen, and surely it must have been so for many others. As I am soon heading to Chicago again, I know the moment I land on Michigan Avenue, I am certainly going to miss their inspiring presence, and may not be able to resist talking about them with many visitors and locals I will encounter. And as a concluding note, a big thank you to dogs on duty across the world, for the loyalty and sincerity they show in their work.

