Is the birth of the  girl child a liability?

A few years ago, a huge joint family lived in our neighbourhood, with parents, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandparents.

By Venugopala Rao Kaki
At a time when the nation is poised to celebrate International Women’s Day and honour distinguished women in varied fields for their significant contributions, we can’t but feel saddened at the way our women are still treated in the country. For example, how the birth of a girl child is received in Indian homes shows the conservative outlook and discrimination towards girls in society.

A few years ago, a huge joint family lived in our neighbourhood, with parents, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandparents. They had a cow and a buffalo in their family. Their cow was pregnant. The whole family was looking forward to the birth of a female calf. Fulfilling their expectations, the cow gave birth to a female calf. The entire family was ecstatic over the new addition to their family. There was a joyous celebration with women in the family declaring the news proudly and distributing sweets with radiant countenances. We too received sweets from them. 

A year later, their pregnant daughter came home for delivery and stayed with them. The whole family hoped their daughter would deliver a male child. They offered prayers for the birth of a male child. Contrary to their fond expectations, their daughter delivered a female child. They felt terribly let down. They displayed no happiness and did not celebrate the occasion. They hid the news as if it was a dark, shameful secret that needed to be concealed in the family’s cupboard away from prying eyes. Unfortunately for them, it was leaked by their servant. When my spouse attempted in vain to congratulate the family, the grandmother grumbled with a pale face, “What is there to rejoice? It’s after all a female child.” My wife was shell-shocked at the old woman’s negative reaction. 

Overhearing the grumbling words of the old woman, I too was astounded. We worship Maha Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga so devotedly every morning for wealth, knowledge, happiness, etc. But when a female child is born in the family, people refuse to welcome the little angel into their homes. Despite the government’s much-hyped policy of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the negative attitude towards the girl child is deeply rooted in the Indian psyche. It’s time for Indians to shun gender discrimination and learn to welcome the female child as Lakshmi, Saraswati or Durga into our households.

Venugopala Rao Kaki Email: kakivenugopalarao@gmail.com

