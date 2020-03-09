Home Opinions Mindspace

She was the strongest woman I ever knew

 My brother and I were placed under the tutelage of this lady and her husband as teenagers.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr George Jacob
Express News Service

As the world celebrated ‘International Women’s Day’, I was reminded of a woman whom I admire and salute for the manner in which she lived her life, taking life by the scruff of its neck, and looking at it in the eye, whatever it meted out to her—diamond or stone, bouquets or brickbats. My brother and I were placed under the tutelage of this lady and her husband as teenagers. Life wasn’t a bed of roses for this couple. The path on which they trod was strewn with many a thorn, nevertheless they did so circumspectly yet uncomplainingly, hand in hand. We brothers watched it with a great deal of admiration and respect, and sometimes even astonishment.

The lady, to us, seemed the stronger. As storms of life hit them relentlessly, she trudged through them all, lending her shoulder to her husband to lean on with unceasing prayers on her lips, and clutching on to faith in God that seemed to grow with each beating. Anybody else would have yelled and murmured at the odds, and against the power we all call God who we believe metes them out to lesser mortals—so we brothers thought. 

The setbacks, be it the death of her son to cancer in his thirties to the death of the companion of her lifetime, which left her widowed, were taken by her with remarkable equanimity. It is not that she never wept. But with every tear, she tightened her unflagging grip around dependence on God and His grace, which was the fortress to which she would flee in times of trial. Never did those words ‘Lord, why me?’ escape her lips, not even once. 

In these times when precious lives are taken by people themselves, I remember the grit with which this lady took life by its horns, with courage that seemed to grow with every challenge. Her equanimity amidst the mayhem is something worthy of emulation. This remarkable lady’s prayerful poise, I must admit, stood me in good stead in times of many a personal trial. I was struck with a stroke at 39 out of the blue, putting paid to my surgical career. The sudden turn of events for the worse had me grappling with moments of extreme anxiety and depression.

She attempted to have my attention drawn to silver linings that draped the dark clouds that had plunged my life into darkness. The words of my maternal grandmother, made in her efforts to bolster her oldest grandchild’s spirit that seemed to wither before an illness that seemingly wrecked his life in a second, “Sunny, don’t be ungrateful to God” still rings in my ear today. 

Dr George Jacob Email:  earaly@hotmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp