I didn’t know being a mum was this hard   

Gitanjali Sharma By

Express News Service

The last one month has been a period of intense highs and lows. I have had tears of joy and tears of frustration at the same time. I didn’t know being a mother would be this hard. Postpartum has been a tough phase. Tougher than I could have anticipated.To start with, the process of delivering a human being is unimaginably difficult. Normal delivery or C-section, it is intense physical trauma. I remember crying inconsolably on the hospital bed at midnight when the anaesthesia wore off, begging for a sedative. Honestly, I didn’t feel attached to my barely few-hours-old baby then. I just wanted my old life back, but felt guilty accepting it. I had totally lost control of my emotional state. I didn’t step out of my room for days after we were back from the hospital. I was struggling with breastfeeding my baby. My life revolved around my newborn’s feeding-potty-sleep schedule. I felt overwhelmed, stressed, vulnerable and lonely, all at the same time. I would cry at the slightest of things.

I was abnormally protective of my kid. I didn’t want her out of sight for even a second. I didn’t feel like meeting people for fear of them taking my baby in their arms. I stopped caring about how the household was running. At times, I felt disconnected from my husband. I barely looked presentable. This, when I had my own mother by my side all the time.When I talked to fellow mums and read a little about it, I was very relieved to know they have all been riding on the same boat. In fact, there is a word for it—matrescence. A time of extreme physical, psychological, social and emotional change in the process of becoming a mother. When I look back, I realise I was too hard on myself and my baby. It is crazy to think that you literally walk out of the hospital after three days with a tiny human in tow that you are to be responsible for, and you’re supposed to know how to do it all.

That is not in any way to say I have conquered the challenges. I am still struggling to find my rhythm. I worry how I will go back to my job, and how long and how hard I would have to work to get my body recovered from pregnancy. The only difference is, I am trying to acknowledge the reality and give this enormous, multilevel change a little grace, love and time.Of course, it is a beautiful feeling to become a mother and I am blessed to be one. But could we please talk about the hard stuff as well? Within the fourth trimester, there is both a mother and a child that need support. So the next time you meet a new mom, before enquiring about the baby, remember to ask her, “How are YOU doing?”

