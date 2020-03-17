STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

Amazed by a small boy’s discipline

When we were young my twin brother Ravi and I enjoyed racing up and down.

Published: 17th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Mini Krishnan
Express News Service

When we were young my twin brother Ravi and I enjoyed racing up and down. We were both good sprinters, though I lacked the stamina to maintain the burst of energy that took me to my top speed. Ravi was really fast and had an economical style of running unlike me, who laid waste my powers flailing my arms and swinging from side to side.

Our tall and athletic cousin Kannan, who enjoyed listening to our sagas about winning and losing, occasionally drove us to deserted stretches of the highway where he gave us a handicap of 50 metres before saying “Go!” and overtaking us in three strides. Such was our self-confidence that we were always astonished when we lost to him.

One day my friends and I walked to St Joseph’s European High School to watch Ravi running a 200 metre race. Believe me, at 11, 200 metres is serious business. I boasted all the way that my twin would outrun all the other boys and indeed I was sure he would. We watched as the runners took their places. The first part of the race was over a semi-circle of the field leading into a very long straight—the home stretch. My brother looked our way but didn’t wave. Anyway, we stood amidst the rest of the spectators and when the starter’s gun went off, the six runners flew off their blocks.

To my utter horror I saw my normally speedy twin trailing the field. I burned with humiliation. The idiot! Had he fallen asleep? I was so shocked and angry that I forgot to shout and cheer. My friends kept a diplomatic silence, which made things worse while tears of frustration blurred my vision.

Suddenly the order on the tracks began to alter. As he took the curve Ravi shot forward, smoothly overtaking runner five, runner four, runner three and drawing even with runner two. But it was a little too late. The race was ending. My friend turned to me with a smile, “A little more and he could have come second.”

I accosted my brother and asked him what he thought he was doing by disgracing himself running at a leisurely pace when he might have taken everyone down in the first 100 meters. He replied that he had planned to conserve energy in the first half and make up for it in the second half when the others had lost their fire. It took me some years to appreciate what he had attempted. Cousin Kannan often laughed at Ravi’s experiment, but I still marvel at the memory of that small boy’s self-control and discipline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp