STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

The ides of March haunts us again

Beware the ides of March.” We have read the soothsayer’s words to Julius Caesar in Shakespeare’s eponymous and historical play Julius Caesar.

Published: 19th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dorothy Victor
Express News Service

Beware the ides of March.” We have read the soothsayer’s words to Julius Caesar in Shakespeare’s eponymous and historical play Julius Caesar. The words were uttered to remind the Roman general of the foreboding of a misfortune that was to strike him. The rest as they say is history and we know that Caesar was assassinated on the ides of March, meaning mid-March—the 15th of March to be precise—by his rebelling senators.

The ides of March since then has meant many things to many people. Growing up, it was for me the prelude to the exhausting final exams that would begin in the first week of April. Unlike in contemporary times where the number of subjects are limited to six or seven, the Madras State Board—as it was known in the days of yore in Tamil Nadu’s capital where I grew up—chose to have 12 gruelling subjects for its high school students. 

And what could be worse, the syllabus for the final exams included the whole year’s portions. This meant that the vast majority of the students had to burn the midnight oil in a desperate attempt to finish the portions. It was a tiring time of the year when only the smart alecs and studious nerds escaped the ides of March. Later as a mother of two children, the ides of March had more to do with the pressing issues of bringing up a daughter and a son.

It varied from protecting them from the onset of summer ailments such as measles and chicken pox and helping them prepare for their final exams. It also covered a few exciting projects such as planning for summer activities or finalising a holiday elsewhere during their annual vacation.  Cut to the present. With the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19, the ides of March this year could only mean fear and worry to all. From the rich to the common man, from the old to the young, and from an Indian to an international citizen, the virus has proved to be a leveller threatening all mankind. Yet, as history often repeats itself, the ides of March, we all can hope, will soon pass away. As Shakespeare himself wrote, “Why, courage then! What cannot be avoided ’twere childish weakness to lament or fear.”

Dorothy Victor  Email: dorothy.victor@yahoo.co.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp