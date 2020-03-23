STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Mindspace

Basic faith in the goodness in all of us

He is a nephew twice removed in the extended family living in rural Odisha, a small farmer with a family to support.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudha Devi Nayak
Express News Service

He is a nephew twice removed in the extended family living in rural Odisha, a small farmer with a family to support. News reached me that he was suffering from cancer,  the greatest saboteur of all maladies. On an immediate impulse and a rush of sympathy, I sent him `10,000 to take care of the initial expenses of doctor consultations, etc. 

Cancer treatment would run into lakhs and any single individual’s contribution is a mere speck in the expanse. I wondered whether the others would rally round and chip in. As I was considering when I should follow up with the next dose of finance, word got round about my contribution and people rose to the occasion, some in their own humble way, and sent in their mite, a message of moral reassurance to the 
suffering family.

Even the most tight-fisted member of the family, one of the better-to-do patriarchs who would not give you the time of day for free, joined in, albeit with `500, which would at least cover transport charges one way for one visit to the hospital! But then every long journey begins with a single stumbling step. I did 
tap into another relative who was so forthcoming that I said to myself, “God’s in His Heaven, All’s right with the world!” There is no knowing whether the poor man would survive the deadly disease, but in his pain and grief he would certainly remember those who extended their hearts to help an unfortunate individual.

What is it that makes some of us spend lavishly without a thought on ourselves while turning a blind eye to those who really need the money that we are splashing around? What makes us think that we have exclusive rights over the money we hold in our pocket? Doesn’t our shared humanity decree that we need to stand by the other ungrudgingly when the occasion demands? 

To give is to receive. To give as though it were a privilege to give and not with condescension. What can be more fulfilling? Isn’t that proof of that streak of humanity in us that brings us closer to the divinity who continues to give us whatever we have with such grace? All existential questions. I am still on this fund-raising drive with rising hopes, anticipating rebuffs, but with a basic faith in the goodness in all of us. Meanwhile I have sent off the second tranche on a wing and a prayer.

Sudha Devi Nayak
Email: sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp