The genius behind the Asterix comics  

Rishabh Kochhar

Comic books are seldom considered literature, but every once in a while, there comes a comic so poignant, simple and relatable, that it becomes a masterpiece. Asterix, created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1959, is one such example. As the world mourns the sad demise of Uderzo, I remembered the role Asterix played in my life.

As a child, I have fond memories of visiting the tiny library inside the community centre of PGI doctors in Chandigarh. I had just started reading Archie comics then, apart from my favourite Enid Blyton, but seeing some older kids reading Asterix comics, I would invariably issue one, hoping to join the cool gang. I would hide my lack of understanding of the subtle sarcasm of the comics by pretending the comics had torn pages and were ancient relics not meant for the new generation.

It was only later in my teens that I truly understood the genius of Goscinny and Uderzo. The sheer simplicity with which they addressed political issues was brilliant. Their spectacular work was one of the few things that kept me going during the hectic years I spent preparing for engineering entrance exams. After a day of back-to-back tuitions, I would often be joined by my mother as we laughed our eyes out reading the Asterix comics.

The Roman-Gaul conflict in the Asterix comic books taught me a lot. Obelix taught me to enjoy life as it came—making merry with the simple pleasures of life like boars, wine and Romans—while Asterix was the wise, ever-smiling brother who could always be depended upon for taking charge in sticky situations. So important is Asterix’s role in my life that when I learnt the series had originally been written in French, I decided to study the language to read the original works.

Goscinny and Uderzo teamed up for many other works, but Asterix is what got them the most recognition across the world. I stopped reading Asterix when Uderzo stopped writing in 2009. Gosciny’s loss in 1977 itself was a huge loss to the world, but Uderzo had tried his best to not let it be felt across the world.

They lived a life that touched countless people, shaped many a childhood and entertained thousands of adults. And I am sure that somewhere, a father or mother would be reading an Asterix comic with their child, like mine did.

Rishabh Kochhar

Email: rishabhkochhar92@gmail.com

